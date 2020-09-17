Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) recently announced award of $500,000 contract to its subsidiary Vicon by a major school district in Pacific Northwest.

Cemtrex is a developer of innovative technologies around Internet of Things, machine vision & artificial intelligence, security; and virtual and augmented reality. The contract award to Vicon is for Thermal Body Temperature Measurement Camera’s V1100 series.

Vicon designs and manufactures cameras and software as well as hardware around video surveillance and access control systems. Its Thermal Body Temperature Measurement Camera serves the purpose of detecting higher-than-normal skin temperature. This helps entities to screen their access points with accuracy and can also be used in public areas. The thermal camera can detect body temperatures of individuals as well as multiple people without coming in contact with their bodies. It possesses an accuracy of ±0.54° F while measuring the temperatures.

Vicon will install the dual-spectrum cameras in multiple schools of that district. It will assist operators to keep a close eye on the unwarranted events. The cameras will help them detect individuals with high temperatures or not wearing masks in the premises. They will also be provided with snapshots to quickly and easily identify such individuals for further verification and screening. CETX did not disclose the details of the customer because of the confidentiality of the agreement. The company is expecting completing the order by installing those cameras in the current quarter.

As schools, businesses and offices are going to reopen after COVID-19 pandemic, it is now the utmost priority to make sure the safety of students, staff and businesses, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex, Saagar Govil said.

We feel pride to be working with an advanced school district which prefers and adopts to use of technology in its operations. This contract award is the very first order for those thermal cameras to be used in the fight against coronavirus impact, Govil said.