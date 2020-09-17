In recent trading session, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw 1,411,565 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.44 trading at $0.19 or 8.67% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $25.47 Million. That current trading price of ATOS’s stock is at a discount of -108.2% from its 52-week high price of $5.08 and is indicating a premium of 68.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 187.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 761.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.67%, in the last five days ATOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $2.73-8 price level, adding 8.42% to its value on the day. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 59.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.95% in past 5-day. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) showed a performance of -32.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 203.65 Million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 227.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +227.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 227.87% for stock’s current value.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%