In recent trading session, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw 5,537,093 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.63 trading at $0.03 or 0.35% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $10.7 Billion. That current trading price of NLY’s stock is at a discount of -37.61% from its 52-week high price of $10.5 and is indicating a premium of 54% from its 52-week low price of $3.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.26 in the current quarter.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.35%, in the last five days NLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $7.67-0 price level, adding 0.65% to its value on the day. Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.67% in past 5-day. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) showed a performance of 2.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.51 Million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +17.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.7% for stock’s current value.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $604.4 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $612.42 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $919.3 Million and $1.07 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -34.3% while estimating it to be -43% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.25%

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 28 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 11.8%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.88 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 10.82%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 871 institutions for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NLY for having 133.38 Million shares of worth $874.96 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 103.03 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $675.9 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 40769556 shares of worth $267.45 Million or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.49 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $232.79 Million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.