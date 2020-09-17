In last trading session, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw 1,684,006 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at $0.14 or 15.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.61 Million. That closing price of XBIO’s stock is at a discount of -86.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.96 and is indicating a premium of 58.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 99.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 533.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.96%, in the last five days XBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 7.89% to its value on the day. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.51% in past 5-day. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) showed a performance of -11.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 394.05 Million shares which calculate 0.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 114.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +138.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 90.48% for stock’s current value.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%