In recent trading session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw 8,795,920 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.36 trading at -$0.04 or -0.83% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $23.2 Billion. That current trading price of SIRI’s stock is at a discount of -38.06% from its 52-week high price of $7.4 and is indicating a premium of 23.32% from its 52-week low price of $4.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.83%, in the last five days SIRI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 14 when the stock touched $5.67-5 price level, adding 5.56% to its value on the day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.03% in past 5-day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) showed a performance of -10.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 167.65 Million shares which calculate 6.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.38% for stock’s current value.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.93 Billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.01 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.01 Billion and $2.06 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -4.2% while estimating it to be -2.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.25%

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 29 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.99%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.05 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 809 institutions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SIRI for having 127.14 Million shares of worth $746.33 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 66.76 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $391.91 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 48836760 shares of worth $286.67 Million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.22 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $183.24 Million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.