In last trading session, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) saw 2,173,914 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.5 trading at -$0.11 or -4.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $667.07 Million. That closing price of QTT’s stock is at a discount of -162% from its 52-week high price of $6.55 and is indicating a premium of 12% from its 52-week low price of $2.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 966.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.21%, in the last five days QTT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the stock touched $2.79-1 price level, adding 10.39% to its value on the day. Qutoutiao Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.02% in past 5-day. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) showed a performance of -8.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.09 Million shares which calculate 6.36 days to cover the short interests.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Qutoutiao Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -39.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -73.53% while that of industry is 4.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.6% in the current quarter and calculating 85.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $209.23 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $261.75 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $198.04 Million and $201.03 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.7% while estimating it to be 30.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50 institutions for Qutoutiao Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QTT for having 3.54 Million shares of worth $10.55 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC, which was holding about 1.48 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.4 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1705773 shares of worth $4.2 Million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.4 Million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.