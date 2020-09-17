In recent trading session, PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw 6,097,850 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.24 trading at $0.99 or 3.07% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $12.1 Billion. That current trading price of PPD’s stock is at a discount of -5.26% from its 52-week high price of $34.99 and is indicating a premium of 68.08% from its 52-week low price of $10.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 765.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PPD, Inc. (PPD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.31 in the current quarter.

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.07%, in the last five days PPD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the stock touched $34.63- price level, adding 4.3% to its value on the day. PPD, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.95% in past 5-day. PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) showed a performance of 5.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.5 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +20.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.72% for stock’s current value.

PPD, Inc. (PPD) estimates and forecasts

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 Billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.12 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.9%