In last trading session, Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw 1,035,083 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.65 trading at $0.97 or 26.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.56 Million. That closing price of OSN’s stock is at a discount of -22.37% from its 52-week high price of $5.69 and is indicating a premium of 67.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 114.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (OSN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 26.36%, in the last five days OSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $4.70-1 price level, adding 1.06% to its value on the day. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 50.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.17% in past 5-day. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) showed a performance of 25.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.25 Million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +93.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 93.55% for stock’s current value.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (OSN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%