In last trading session, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw 901,216 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.31 trading at $0.7 or 1.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.06 Billion. That closing price of ALLO’s stock is at a discount of -51.47% from its 52-week high price of $55 and is indicating a premium of 52% from its 52-week low price of $17.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 505.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 631.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.97%, in the last five days ALLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $37.15- price level, adding 2.26% to its value on the day. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.24% in past 5-day. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) showed a performance of -1.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.75 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +92.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.9% for stock’s current value.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.8% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 187 institutions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ALLO for having 19.72 Million shares of worth $844.25 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 12.01 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $514.22 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12476127 shares of worth $534.23 Million or 8.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.05 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $216.06 Million in the company or a holder of 3.62% of company’s stock.