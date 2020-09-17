In last trading session, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) saw 2,139,327 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.74 trading at -$0.12 or -2.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $82.52 Million. That closing price of STSA’s stock is at a discount of -661.71% from its 52-week high price of $36.105 and is indicating a premium of 8.86% from its 52-week low price of $4.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.69 in the current quarter.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.47%, in the last five days STSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 10 when the stock touched $9.39-4 price level, adding 49.52% to its value on the day. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -79.69% in past 5-day. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) showed a performance of -80.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 280.74 Million shares which calculate 132.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 147.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +638.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.61% for stock’s current value.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -255% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57 institutions for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at STSA for having 4.68 Million shares of worth $134.65 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 26.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 1.89 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.24 Million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 983382 shares of worth $28.28 Million or 5.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 230Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.61 Million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.