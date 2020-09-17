In last trading session, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) saw 1,198,474 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.62 trading at $0.5 or 3.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $508.88 Million. That closing price of MGTX’s stock is at a discount of -63.88% from its 52-week high price of $22.32 and is indicating a premium of 35.24% from its 52-week low price of $8.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 77.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 107.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.76 in the current quarter.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.81%, in the last five days MGTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $14.77- price level, adding 7.79% to its value on the day. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares saw a change of -31.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.57% in past 5-day. MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) showed a performance of -3.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 426.55 Million shares which calculate 3.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 141.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +230.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 46.84% for stock’s current value.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MeiraGTx Holdings plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +44.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.45% while that of industry is 13.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -153.3% in the current quarter and calculating -616.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -12.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.4%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 140 institutions for MeiraGTx Holdings plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at MGTX for having 6.43 Million shares of worth $80.54 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 17.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 3.71 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.5 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 414866 shares of worth $5.19 Million or 1.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 379.16 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.75 Million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.