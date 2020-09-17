In last trading session, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) saw 2,223,124 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $131.06 trading at -$1.58 or -1.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.11 Billion. That closing price of ZS’s stock is at a discount of -24.98% from its 52-week high price of $163.8 and is indicating a premium of 73.29% from its 52-week low price of $35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.19%, in the last five days ZS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 10 when the stock touched $146 price level, adding 10.23% to its value on the day. Zscaler, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 181.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.33% in past 5-day. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) showed a performance of 6.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.95 Million shares which calculate 2.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $150.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $205. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +56.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.7% for stock’s current value.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zscaler, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +161.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.83% while that of industry is 6.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating -22.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $132.28 Million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $139.96 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 62.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.77%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 379 institutions for Zscaler, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ZS for having 6.69 Million shares of worth $732.37 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.4 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $591.47 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2028531 shares of worth $222.12 Million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $194.9 Million in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.