In last trading session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) saw 2,467,203 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at $0.16 or 18.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $126.18 Million. That closing price of AAU’s stock is at a discount of 0% from its 52-week high price of $1.05 and is indicating a premium of 80% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 871.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 669.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.57% for stock’s current value.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%