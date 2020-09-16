Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 3,138,086 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $538.22 Million, closed the last trade at $2.38 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 16.1% during that session. The FI stock price is -142.02% off its 52-week high price of $5.76 and 30.25% above the 52-week low of $1.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 797.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frank’s International N.V. (FI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) trade information

Sporting 16.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the FI stock price touched $2.44-2 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, Frank’s International N.V. shares have moved -53.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) have changed -8.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.97% from current levels.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -158%.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.91% with a share float percentage of 111.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frank’s International N.V. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 28.71 Million shares worth more than $64.03 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 20.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.34 Million and represent 8.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.83% shares in the company for having 15442359 shares of worth $34.44 Million while later fund manager owns 6.15 Million shares of worth $13.84 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.