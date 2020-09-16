Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,351,809 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The ARVN stock price is -131.99% off its 52-week high price of $61.57 and 42.77% above the 52-week low of $15.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 523.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 413.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information

Despite being -1.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the ARVN stock price touched $27.61- or saw a rise of 3.88%. Year-to-date, Arvinas, Inc. shares have moved -35.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have changed -0.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 139.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +197.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 69.56% from current levels.

Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arvinas, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.66%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.9% and -25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -47.8%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.23 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $7.81 Million and $4.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -33% for the current quarter and 9.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.2%.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.77% with a share float percentage of 88.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arvinas, Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canaan Partners IX LLC with over 4.49 Million shares worth more than $150.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Canaan Partners IX LLC held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.27 Million and represent 9.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 930726 shares of worth $31.22 Million while later fund manager owns 608.38 Thousand shares of worth $20.41 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.