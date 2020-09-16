Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 1,233,127 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $600.88 Million, closed the last trade at $16.36 per share which meant it gained $1.75 on the day or 11.98% during that session. The WVE stock price is -144.38% off its 52-week high price of $39.98 and 59.6% above the 52-week low of $6.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 685.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 579.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.71.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Sporting 11.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the WVE stock price touched $16.58- or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares have moved 104.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have changed 79.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -51.1% from current levels.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.47%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52% and 59.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +106.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.49 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.26 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.93 Million and $2.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 326.4% for the current quarter and 452.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.9%.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.76% with a share float percentage of 108.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wave Life Sciences Ltd. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.78 Million shares worth more than $80.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 21.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bellevue Group AG, with the holding of over 2.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.1 Million and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 1151893 shares of worth $10Million while later fund manager owns 789.52 Thousand shares of worth $8.22 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.