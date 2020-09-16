Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 37,437,153 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.76 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.26 per share which meant it gained $1.44 on the day or 37.69% during that session. The MYO stock price is -660.46% off its 52-week high price of $40 and 46.39% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 755.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 327.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Myomo, Inc. (MYO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.02.

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) trade information

Sporting 37.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the MYO stock price touched $5.67-5 or saw a rise of 5.64%. Year-to-date, Myomo, Inc. shares have moved -40.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) have changed 35.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 106.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +147.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.94% from current levels.

Myomo, Inc. (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Myomo, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -74.11%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.8% and 81.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +39.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.14 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $607Million and $1.52 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 119.1% for the current quarter and 40.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +23.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.47%.