CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 1,250,688 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $494.39 Million, closed the last trade at $12.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.46% during that session. The CVM stock price is -40.63% off its 52-week high price of $18 and 53.13% above the 52-week low of $6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 452.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 594.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) trade information

Despite being -1.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the CVM stock price touched $14.35- or saw a rise of 10.8%. Year-to-date, CEL-SCI Corporation shares have moved 39.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) have changed 0.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.44% from current levels.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +62.1%.