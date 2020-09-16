Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1,195,962 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -2.1% during that session. The SBH stock price is -105.23% off its 52-week high price of $21.98 and 41.36% above the 52-week low of $6.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Despite being -2.1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the SBH stock price touched $11.82- or saw a rise of 9.39%. Year-to-date, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -41.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have changed -17.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +77.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.97% from current levels.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $980.94 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $982.93 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $965.94 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.9%.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 118.47% with a share float percentage of 119.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 18.71 Million shares worth more than $234.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 16.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.93 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.14 Million and represent 15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.3% shares in the company for having 9366025 shares of worth $117.36 Million while later fund manager owns 6.2 Million shares of worth $60.2 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.49% of company’s outstanding stock.