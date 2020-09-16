InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 1,459,754 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.93 Million, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The NSPR stock price is -1150% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) trade information

Despite being -0.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the NSPR stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 5.89%. Year-to-date, InspireMD, Inc. shares have moved -66.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) have changed -16.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 246.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 91.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 455.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 455.56% from current levels.

InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InspireMD, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.92%, compared to 5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.8% and 49.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.3%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.2%.