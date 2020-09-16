eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1,711,179 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.02 Billion, closed the recent trade at $51.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -0.47% during that session. The EBAY stock price is -18.49% off its 52-week high price of $61.06 and 49.51% above the 52-week low of $26.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that eBay Inc. (EBAY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 22 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.86.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

Despite being -0.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the EBAY stock price touched $54.60- or saw a rise of 5.41%. Year-to-date, eBay Inc. shares have moved 43.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have changed -8.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $49 while the price target rests at a high of $82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.91% from current levels.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that eBay Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.5%, compared to 4.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.4% and 8.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.1%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.7 Billion for the current quarter. 28 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.79 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.65 Billion and $2.79 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.8% for the current quarter and -0.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.92%.

EBAY Dividends

eBay Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 21 and October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.64 at a share yield of 1.21%.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.16% with a share float percentage of 112.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eBay Inc. having a total of 1261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.6 Million shares worth more than $2.76 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 46.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.42 Billion and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 19020502 shares of worth $997.63 Million while later fund manager owns 13.71 Million shares of worth $719.01 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.