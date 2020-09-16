Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 2,390,497 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6Billion, closed the recent trade at $57.51 per share which meant it lost -$4.05 on the day or -6.58% during that session. The SYNH stock price is -29.11% off its 52-week high price of $74.25 and 47.8% above the 52-week low of $30.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 427.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 646.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.9.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) trade information

Despite being -6.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the SYNH stock price touched $62.10- or saw a rise of 7.78%. Year-to-date, Syneos Health, Inc. shares have moved -3.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have changed -5.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $63 while the price target rests at a high of $83. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.55% from current levels.

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Syneos Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 4.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.4% and 4.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.5%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.18 Billion and $1.21 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.4% for the current quarter and 0.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +467.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.41%.