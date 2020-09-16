Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,425,211 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.33 Million, closed the last trade at $2.01 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The XCUR stock price is -91.04% off its 52-week high price of $3.84 and 52.39% above the 52-week low of $0.957. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 126.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 314.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the XCUR stock price touched $2.07-2 or saw a rise of 2.9%. Year-to-date, Exicure, Inc. shares have moved -29.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) have changed -12.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 397.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +795.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 148.76% from current levels.

Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.37 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $527Million and $310Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 349.7% for the current quarter and 771% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16.2%.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.69% with a share float percentage of 60.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exicure, Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited with over 7.34 Million shares worth more than $17.91 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited held 16.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abingworth, LLP, with the holding of over 6.98 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.02 Million and represent 15.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 1621663 shares of worth $3.96 Million while later fund manager owns 1.15 Million shares of worth $2.82 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.