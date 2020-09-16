Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,086,944 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.5 per share which meant it gained $1.7 on the day or 6.59% during that session. The DADA stock price is -27.05% off its 52-week high price of $34.94 and 46.91% above the 52-week low of $14.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 778.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.1%.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 2.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.93 Million and represent 14.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.6% shares in the company for having 98217 shares of worth $2.19 Million while later fund manager owns 92.05 Thousand shares of worth $2.05 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.