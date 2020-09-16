Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,182,985 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.92 Billion, closed the last trade at $54.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -0.5% during that session. The KL stock price is -6.75% off its 52-week high price of $57.69 and 66.65% above the 52-week low of $18.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) trade information

Despite being -0.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the KL stock price touched $55.29- or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares have moved 22.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have changed 8.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48 while the price target rests at a high of $64.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.18% from current levels.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

KL Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.5 at a share yield of 0.95%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.99% with a share float percentage of 54.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. having a total of 543 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.27 Million shares worth more than $794.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 6.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 12.78 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $526.88 Million and represent 4.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.52% shares in the company for having 15235269 shares of worth $628.3 Million while later fund manager owns 4.7 Million shares of worth $193.83 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.7% of company’s outstanding stock.