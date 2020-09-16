Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 2,060,270 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $46.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The CXO stock price is -102.08% off its 52-week high price of $93.34 and 28.27% above the 52-week low of $33.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 30 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.1.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) trade information

Despite being -1.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the CXO stock price touched $49.41- or saw a rise of 6.52%. Year-to-date, Concho Resources Inc. shares have moved -47.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) have changed -9.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $58 while the price target rests at a high of $112. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +142.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.57% from current levels.

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Concho Resources Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.43%, compared to -44.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.3% and 3.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.1%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $908.73 Million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $906.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.11 Billion and $1.25 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.5% for the current quarter and -27.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -126.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.52%.

CXO Dividends

Concho Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.8 at a share yield of 1.77%.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.85% with a share float percentage of 97.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Concho Resources Inc. having a total of 656 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.45 Million shares worth more than $1.16 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 17.83 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $918.01 Million and represent 9.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Amcap Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.91% shares in the company for having 11619100 shares of worth $598.38 Million while later fund manager owns 8.73 Million shares of worth $449.53 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.44% of company’s outstanding stock.