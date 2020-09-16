New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE:NFH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,130,878 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.16 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 1.87% during that session. The NFH stock price is -32.72% off its 52-week high price of $10.83 and 14.22% above the 52-week low of $7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 45.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE:NFH) trade information

Sporting 1.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the NFH stock price touched $8.29-1 or saw a rise of 1.57%. Year-to-date, New Frontier Health Corporation shares have moved -18.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE:NFH) have changed -2.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 615.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.6 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.9% from current levels.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE:NFH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.4% with a share float percentage of 44.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Frontier Health Corporation having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vivo Capital, LLC with over 14.3 Million shares worth more than $118.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vivo Capital, LLC held 10.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 12.17 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.8 Million and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.09% shares in the company for having 9313186 shares of worth $77.11 Million while later fund manager owns 3.42 Million shares of worth $28.33 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.