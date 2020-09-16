Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1,000,103 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $135.98 Million, closed the last trade at $3.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.65% during that session. The NERV stock price is -361.06% off its 52-week high price of $15.215 and 45.15% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 748.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Despite being -2.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the NERV stock price touched $3.49-5 or saw a rise of 5.44%. Year-to-date, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. shares have moved -53.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have changed -2.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 109.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +203.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.06% from current levels.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -43.1%.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.21% with a share float percentage of 86.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 9.61 Million shares worth more than $34.69 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 23.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.19 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.51 Million and represent 7.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 12.62% shares in the company for having 5200000 shares of worth $46.64 Million while later fund manager owns 4.27 Million shares of worth $38.32 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 10.37% of company’s outstanding stock.