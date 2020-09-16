Match Group Holdings II, LLC (NASDAQ:MTCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,459,953 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $110.98 per share which meant it gained $2.72 on the day or 2.51% during that session. The MTCH stock price is -10.83% off its 52-week high price of $123 and 67.94% above the 52-week low of $35.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Match Group Holdings II, LLC (MTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Match Group Holdings II, LLC (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $127.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $95 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.4% from current levels.

Match Group Holdings II, LLC (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Match Group Holdings II, LLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +94.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.94%, compared to 4.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.7% and 17.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.8%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $607.07 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $625.11 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $541.49 Million and $547.17 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.1% for the current quarter and 14.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.08%.