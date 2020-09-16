Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 1,588,485 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.67 per share which meant it gained $2.32 on the day or 7.64% during that session. The INSM stock price is -6.95% off its 52-week high price of $34.94 and 62.99% above the 52-week low of $12.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 835.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 778.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.61.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) trade information

Sporting 7.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the INSM stock price touched $33.29- or saw a rise of 1.86%. Year-to-date, Insmed Incorporated shares have moved 36.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have changed 22.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.13% from current levels.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Insmed Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +110.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.95%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.3% and -10.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.99 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $38.88 Million and $45.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.3% for the current quarter and 7.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28.7%.