HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 2,753,700 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.06 Billion, closed the recent trade at $19.6 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 1.79% during that session. The HPQ stock price is -22.09% off its 52-week high price of $23.93 and 36.02% above the 52-week low of $12.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HP Inc. (HPQ) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Sporting 1.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the HPQ stock price touched $19.84- or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, HP Inc. shares have moved -4.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have changed 7.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.67% from current levels.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HP Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.23%, compared to 6.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.3% and -16.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.7%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.64 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.09 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $15.41 Billion and $14.62 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5% for the current quarter and -3.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.34%.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 24 and November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.7 at a share yield of 3.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.3%.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.23% with a share float percentage of 83.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HP Inc. having a total of 1259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 182.89 Million shares worth more than $3.19 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 13.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 126.17 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.2 Billion and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.1% shares in the company for having 111000000 shares of worth $1.94 Billion while later fund manager owns 40.73 Million shares of worth $709.92 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.