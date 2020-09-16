Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1,848,638 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.27 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -2.17% during that session. The URBN stock price is -35.5% off its 52-week high price of $31.41 and 47.02% above the 52-week low of $12.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Despite being -2.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the URBN stock price touched $25.42- or saw a rise of 8.79%. Year-to-date, Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares have moved -16.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have changed 15.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.03% from current levels.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -107.61%, compared to -35% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.4% and -12% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.9%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $927.79 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.15 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $987.47 Million and $1.17 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6% for the current quarter and -1.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -38.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.31%.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.3% with a share float percentage of 136.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Outfitters, Inc. having a total of 338 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with over 10.64 Million shares worth more than $161.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. held 10.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.42 Million and represent 8.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.47% shares in the company for having 3392089 shares of worth $58.82 Million while later fund manager owns 1.9 Million shares of worth $28.87 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.