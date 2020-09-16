Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has a beta value of 4.21 and has seen 2,317,871 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.48 Million, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 8.08% during that session. The FET stock price is -296.3% off its 52-week high price of $2.14 and 72.22% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 888.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) trade information

Sporting 8.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the FET stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 4.7%. Year-to-date, Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -67.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) have changed 6.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.7% from current levels.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +101.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 373.68%, compared to -30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1500% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.6%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $104.5 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $105Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $239.3 Million and $199.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -56.3% for the current quarter and -47.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -43.8%.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.62% with a share float percentage of 85.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCF Partners, Inc. with over 17.78 Million shares worth more than $9.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, SCF Partners, Inc. held 15.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 4.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.58 Million and represent 4.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 3414891 shares of worth $1.8 Million while later fund manager owns 2.02 Million shares of worth $1.07 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.