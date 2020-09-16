Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 3,114,986 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.38 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.53 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 2.74% during that session. The HPE stock price is -84.58% off its 52-week high price of $17.59 and 22.04% above the 52-week low of $7.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Sporting 2.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the HPE stock price touched $9.55-0 or saw a rise of 0.42%. Year-to-date, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares have moved -40.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) have changed -1.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.5 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.81% from current levels.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.42%, compared to -34.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.6% and -25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.4%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.91 Billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.69 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.21 Billion and $6.95 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.2% for the current quarter and -3.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -36.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.62%.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 23 and November 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 5.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.65% with a share float percentage of 85.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company having a total of 1114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 154.88 Million shares worth more than $1.51 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 12.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 149.93 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 Billion and represent 11.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.36% shares in the company for having 94728445 shares of worth $921.71 Million while later fund manager owns 37.75 Million shares of worth $367.3 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.