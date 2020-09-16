Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1,850,608 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.23 Billion, closed the recent trade at $52.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The MNTA stock price is -0.13% off its 52-week high price of $52.42 and 76.68% above the 52-week low of $12.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) trade information

Despite being -0.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the MNTA stock price touched $52.42- or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 165.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) have changed 79.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.59% from current levels.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) estimates and forecasts

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.09 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.39 Million and $8.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.7% for the current quarter and -19.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.1%.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.48% with a share float percentage of 104.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.56 Million shares worth more than $650.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 17.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $587.42 Million and represent 14.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.14% shares in the company for having 7304087 shares of worth $243.01 Million while later fund manager owns 7.14 Million shares of worth $237.47 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6% of company’s outstanding stock.