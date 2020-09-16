Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 929,916 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.79 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The FUTU stock price is -25.01% off its 52-week high price of $40.99 and 75.11% above the 52-week low of $8.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the FUTU stock price touched $33.28- or saw a rise of 1.47%. Year-to-date, Futu Holdings Limited shares have moved 217.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have changed -1.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 952.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 618.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $310.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 846.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $261.96 while the price target rests at a high of $382.93. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1067.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 698.9% from current levels.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Futu Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +188.64% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and -40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +144.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.73 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $99.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 198.1% for the current quarter and 149.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +266.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.91%.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.91% with a share float percentage of 10.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Futu Holdings Limited having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 384.6 Thousand shares worth more than $9.1 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Marshall Wace LLP held 0.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 309.1 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.32 Million and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 16420 shares of worth $388.66 Thousand while later fund manager owns 10.87 Thousand shares of worth $173.75 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.