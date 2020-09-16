Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,600,240 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.7 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.03% during that session. The EQX stock price is -7.56% off its 52-week high price of $13.66 and 63.54% above the 52-week low of $4.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) trade information

Sporting 1.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the EQX stock price touched $12.89- or saw a rise of 1.44%. Year-to-date, Equinox Gold Corp. shares have moved 64.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) have changed 3.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.85 while the price target rests at a high of $20.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.57% from current levels.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.