BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1,161,317 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $231.59 Million, closed the last trade at $7.8 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 7.29% during that session. The BSGM stock price is -59.36% off its 52-week high price of $12.43 and 69.74% above the 52-week low of $2.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 638.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 744.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Sporting 7.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the BSGM stock price touched $8.10-3 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, BioSig Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 31.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) have changed 6.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 117.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +117.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 117.95% from current levels.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12%.