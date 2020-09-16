Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1,769,595 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $152.72 Million, closed the last trade at $3.64 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 6.43% during that session. The AXGT stock price is -121.98% off its 52-week high price of $8.08 and 61.26% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 554.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 361.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) trade information

Sporting 6.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the AXGT stock price touched $3.80-4 or saw a rise of 4.21%. Year-to-date, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares have moved -28.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have changed 19.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 270.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 218.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 119.78% from current levels.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.5%.