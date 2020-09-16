Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,309,238 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.52 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.21% during that session. The SAND stock price is -11.66% off its 52-week high price of $10.63 and 65.13% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Sporting 0.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the SAND stock price touched $9.67-1 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have moved 27.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have changed 7.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $11.94. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.46% from current levels.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.44%, compared to 21.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.7% and 300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -64.7%.