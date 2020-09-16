Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1,484,123 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.28 Billion, closed the recent trade at $36.38 per share which meant it gained $0.99 on the day or 2.8% during that session. The L stock price is -56.35% off its 52-week high price of $56.88 and 24.88% above the 52-week low of $27.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Loews Corporation (L) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) trade information

Sporting 2.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the L stock price touched $36.57- or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, Loews Corporation shares have moved -30.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) have changed -3.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52 while the price target rests at a high of $52. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.94% from current levels.

Loews Corporation (L) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.03%.

L Dividends

Loews Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 0.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.56%.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.28% with a share float percentage of 80.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Loews Corporation having a total of 680 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.59 Million shares worth more than $911.91 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 21.05 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $721.79 Million and represent 7.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 6830667 shares of worth $234.22 Million while later fund manager owns 6.12 Million shares of worth $209.89 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.