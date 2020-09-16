Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1,978,203 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.99 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.02 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 23.62% during that session. The HSTO stock price is -160.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.26 and 88.61% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 55.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Histogen Inc. (HSTO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Sporting 23.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the HSTO stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 7.07%. Year-to-date, Histogen Inc. shares have moved -52.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) have changed -25.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 642.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +642.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 642.57% from current levels.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38%.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 130.61 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $497.61 Thousand and represent 1.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 93683 shares of worth $356.93 Thousand while later fund manager owns 36.29 Thousand shares of worth $138.25 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.