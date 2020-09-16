China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,951,999 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.37 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.78 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.42% during that session. The PLIN stock price is -541.03% off its 52-week high price of $5 and 8.97% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 380.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 862.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Sporting 2.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the PLIN stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 21.11%. Year-to-date, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. shares have moved -79.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) have changed -34.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 353.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.45% with a share float percentage of 1.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 19.96 Thousand shares worth more than $25.95 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 18.27 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.75 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.