Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1,095,148 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.57 Million, closed the last trade at $7.03 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 11.59% during that session. The BLCM stock price is -296.87% off its 52-week high price of $27.9 and 52.77% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 45.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.15.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

Sporting 11.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the BLCM stock price touched $8.19-1 or saw a rise of 14.16%. Year-to-date, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -45.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) have changed 2.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 328.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 146.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +255.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.02% from current levels.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.94%, compared to 16.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.7% and 50.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -95.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $103Million and $5.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 142.7% for the current quarter and -95.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.5%.