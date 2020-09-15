Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 12,768,065 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.92 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.24 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 4.53% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -17.24% off its 52-week high price of $14.35 and 81.05% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting 4.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the PLUG stock price touched $12.55- or saw a rise of 2.47%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc. shares have moved 287.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed 7.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.5 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.39% from current levels.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.79 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $61Million and $94.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.6% for the current quarter and -6.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.