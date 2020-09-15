The consensus among analysts is that Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +110.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.6% from current levels.

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -820.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.99%.

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.89% with a share float percentage of 103.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oil States International, Inc. having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.81 Million shares worth more than $46.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.45 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.14 Million and represent 13.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.19% shares in the company for having 3777068 shares of worth $17.94 Million while later fund manager owns 2.5 Million shares of worth $8.6 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.1% of company’s outstanding stock.