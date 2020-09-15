Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,512,505 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $152.62 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.13 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 7.17% during that session. The EQ stock price is -341.27% off its 52-week high price of $27.05 and 64.11% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 302.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equillium, Inc. (EQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

Sporting 7.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the EQ stock price touched $7.50-1 or saw a rise of 14%. Year-to-date, Equillium, Inc. shares have moved 90.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have changed -10.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 477.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 175.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 205.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +258.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 128.38% from current levels.

Equillium, Inc. (EQ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -35.5%.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.01% with a share float percentage of 70.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equillium, Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 1.73 Million shares worth more than $5.1 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Victory Capital Management Inc. held 8.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 471.15 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.39 Million and represent 2.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.2% shares in the company for having 809450 shares of worth $2.39 Million while later fund manager owns 462.53 Thousand shares of worth $1.26 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.4% of company’s outstanding stock.