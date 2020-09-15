Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,201,531 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.11 per share which meant it gained $4.33 on the day or 16.17% during that session. The AMTI stock price is -10.38% off its 52-week high price of $34.34 and 45.19% above the 52-week low of $17.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 326.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 304.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.86% from current levels.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.7%.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 2.8 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.46 Million and represent 8.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.94% shares in the company for having 2417043 shares of worth $60.76 Million while later fund manager owns 1.37 Million shares of worth $34.34 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.92% of company’s outstanding stock.