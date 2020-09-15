10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,383,041 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $120.91 per share which meant it lost -$4.09 on the day or -3.27% during that session. The TXG stock price is -4.14% off its 52-week high price of $125.92 and 62.69% above the 52-week low of $45.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 810.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Despite being -3.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the TXG stock price touched $125.92 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, 10x Genomics, Inc. shares have moved 58.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have changed 17.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $118.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100 while the price target rests at a high of $140. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.29% from current levels.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 10x Genomics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +117.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35%, compared to 1.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.1% and -114.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.65 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $54.9 Million and $75.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.5% for the current quarter and 8.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.3%.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.87% with a share float percentage of 58.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 10x Genomics, Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Venrock Management VI, LLC with over 9.34 Million shares worth more than $834.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Venrock Management VI, LLC held 12.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 8.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $734.25 Million and represent 11.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 1919088 shares of worth $171.39 Million while later fund manager owns 1.51 Million shares of worth $117.81 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.