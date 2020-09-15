GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,014,595 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.37 Billion, closed the recent trade at $96.52 per share which meant it gained $5.4 on the day or 5.93% during that session. The GSX stock price is -46.89% off its 52-week high price of $141.78 and 86.22% above the 52-week low of $13.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) trade information

Sporting 5.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the GSX stock price touched $102.05 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, GSX Techedu Inc. shares have moved 345.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have changed 9.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GSX Techedu Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +142.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 123.53%, compared to 2.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1300% and 109.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +253.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $276.38 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $377.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $556.99 Million and $132.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -50.4% for the current quarter and 185.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +88.2%.